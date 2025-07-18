Cairo - Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning Middle East and Africa (Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning MEA) along with Elsewedy Machinery, the trading arm of Elsewedy Electric Group, won a major HVAC contract for the flagship High-Speed Rail (HSR) project in Egypt.

The partnership will result in Hitachi supplying more than 3,000 high-efficiency indoor variable refrigerant flow (VRF) units that are manufactured at its facility in Spain’s Barcelona for the 660-kilometer HRS corridor, according to a press release.

The solution delivers a total cooling capacity exceeding 11,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT) and features Eurovent certification and high-ambient resilience, tailored to Egypt’s climate and transport sector requirements.

Serving as a national infrastructure milestone that links major cities and ports and sets new benchmarks in sustainable transport development across the country, the HSR line will connect Ain Sokhna, Alamein, Cairo, Alexandria, 6th of October City, and other key hubs across Egypt.

Once operational, the system will serve 21 stations, transporting over 1 million passengers and 8,500 tons of cargo daily.

The project is designed to dramatically reduce travel times and support faster, more efficient logistics nationwide.

General Manager at Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning MEA, Ahmed Aqel, said: “This megaproject represents a pivotal advancement in Egypt’s national infrastructure agenda. It reflects the country’s vision for modern, efficient, and climate-conscious transportation.”

Aqel added: “We are proud to deliver our advanced HVAC systems to a development of this scale and significance, working alongside Elsewedy Machinery to ensure technical precision, operational excellence, and long-term impact.”

Elsewedy Machinery will oversee the complete scope of HVAC delivery, including supply, installation, copper piping network, start-up, commissioning, and after-sales service.

The General Manager noted: “Our partnership with Elsewedy Electric brings together global HVAC innovation and local execution expertise.”

Aqel concluded: “By integrating high-performance European-manufactured VRF systems into Egypt’s high-speed rail infrastructure, we are supporting a new benchmark in sustainable, large-scale transport solutions.”

This high-speed rail project reflects Egypt’s forward-thinking leadership and ambition for sustainable growth. The megaproject stands as a defining example of infrastructure that drives national transformation.

By enhancing regional connectivity and supporting more efficient logistics, this development will have a lasting economic and social impact.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

