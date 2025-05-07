Dubai-based developer Omniyat has awarded the main construction contract for its VELA and VELA Viento luxury residential projects in Marasi Bay to Arabian Construction Company (ACC).

Main works on both projects are now in full swing, with site mobilisation and early construction milestones completed, the developer said in a statement.

VELA will be handed over in the second quarter of 2027, followed by VELA Viento in the third quarter of the same year.

Core structural work is advancing steadily at VELA, nearly 50 percent of the raft reinforcement complete, while MEP and façade contractors are mobilised on-site, the statement said. The contract and project values weren't disclosed.

The projects have been designed in collaboration with UK-based architectural firm Foster + Partners and the Parisian design duo Gilles & Boissier.

