Select Group, a leading real estate developer, has announced that it had awarded Arabian Construction Company (ACC) the construction contract for its iconic ultra-luxury development, Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina, with a gross development value of over $1 billion.

Strategically located in the vibrant Dubai Marina district, the ultra-luxury 122-storey development embodies the essence of urban sophistication.

It offers residents an unparalleled wellness and lifestyle experience amidst stunning panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour Beachfront, Emirates Golf Course, Dubai Marina, Blue Waters, and Ain Dubai.

Featuring over 61,000 sq ft of cutting-edge fitness facilities, specialised longevity areas and landscaped social spaces, Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina delivers a new benchmark for residential health and wellness.

It boasts key amenities including cardio, strength and functional gyms, virtual cycling and boxing studios, an infinity pool, ice baths, salt room, Finnish, infrared and bio saunas, sound healing room, massage suites, indoor and outdoor cinemas, and a longevity clinic providing a comprehensive range of services.

"We are delighted to partner with Arabian Construction Company on our flagship development, Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina," said Israr Liaqat, the newly appointed CEO of Select Group.

Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina presents 251 residences ranging from two- to four-bedroom deluxe residences, half-floor penthouses, as well as duplex and triplex Sky Mansions.

Each residence is a testament to meticulous design, promoting sustainability and well-being. The interior design is a fusion of biophilia and classical feng shui, creating a unique living environment that is sure to intrigue even the most discerning buyers and investors, he stated.

"We are excited to see ACC bring this iconic project to fruition, and we are confident that they will deliver with the level of excellence that surpasses industry standards," he added.

On the contract win, ACC Chairman Merehbi said this project aligns with its strategy to partner with high-quality clients.

Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will stand as a testament to ACC's expertise in super high-rise tower construction, further reinforcing our reputation and pedigree in delivering landmark projects," he stated.

Delivering some of the Middle East's most renowned landmarks, ACC has been one of the most prominent construction companies in the Mena region since its inception in 1967.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, with main construction works to recommence on November 1, the partnership between Select Group and ACC cements the commitment to deliver one of the city's most recognised architectural marvels, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

