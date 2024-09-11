Egypt’s Ministry of Finance is collaborating with the Ministry of Health to develop a pipeline of hospital and diagnostic centre projects that will be implemented under public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Speaking at the PPP MENA Forum event in Dubai on Tuesday, Atter Hannoura, Director, PPP Central Unit, Ministry of Finance said the health ministry has been allocated lands for the construction of new hospitals with varying capacities and specialties.

“We are working with them very closely, and I think this will come very soon,” he said.

He said there will likely be nine hospital projects with capacities ranging from 100 beds to 350 beds housing different specialties.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

