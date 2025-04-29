Iraq has received bids from several international companies for projects involving expansion of its rail networks, an official has said.

The Transport Ministry has devised plans for the development and expansion of most rail lines in the country and the construction of new 115 train stations, the Ministry’s information director Maytham Safi said.

He told the official Iraq daily Alsabah on Sunday that the projects cover more than 22,00 kilometres of rail lines in various parts of Iraq.

“We have started to receive bids from global companies for these projects….we have chalked out a comprehensive strategy to develop Iraq’s rail networks,” he said.

