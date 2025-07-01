A Chinese company awarded a contract to build a civilian airport in the Southern Iraqi Nasiriyah city is expected to complete the project before the end of 2025.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) is building the airport in line with a landmark oil-for-projects agreement signed between the two countries nearly six years ago.

The airport, which is being constructed on a former army base, will have a capacity of around 750,000 passengers a year.

“There is a coordination between the local government and Baghdad to finish this project on time…we expect the airport to be ready before the end of the year,” said Murtada Al Ibrahimi, governor of Dhi Qar, of which Nasiriyha is the capital.

The project also includes the construction of a cargo building and a 25-km motorway linking the airport to key parts of the province.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.