Egypt’s Value for Real Estate Development has announced the launch of Value Medical City (VMC), a new integrated healthcare project in East Cairo.

The development, which spans more than 50,000 square metres, is positioned to serve residents of El Shorouk City, Madinaty, Badr City, Mostakbal City, and the New Administrative Capital, the company said in a press statement.

The statement didn’t disclose project costs but said it will be developed in three phases, with the first phase currently underway and full completion targeted by 2028.

VMC will offer medical units of various sizes to accommodate different specialties, with flexible payment and installment plans designed for healthcare providers.

Value for Real Estate Development has established partnerships with key healthcare operators to support the project’s operations. These include the British Hospital in Cairo and Egypt Healthcare Facilities Services (EHFS), which specialises in the management and operation of healthcare facilities.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

