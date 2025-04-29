UAE - Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer, has appointed United Engineering Construction Company - Dubai (UNEC) as the main contractor for Plagette 32 and Amara, two landmark residential developments within Tilal Al Ghaf, its flagship lifestyle destination in Dubai.

UNEC, a multi-award-winning general contracting company with over 40 years of regional expertise, brings a proven track record in delivering high-quality, large-scale projects across the UAE, said Majid Al Futtaim.

Valued at AED736 million ($200.38 million), the contract encompasses the full scope of works for 148 luxury villas, including their interior fit-out, as well as the shell and core construction of the Beach Club. It also includes in-plot and public realm landscaping, gatehouses, ancillary structures, and shallow infrastructure, ensuring the comprehensive delivery of both developments.

Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “Breaking ground on Plagette 32 and Amara marks a significant milestone forward in bringing our vision for Tilal Al Ghaf to life. These developments reflect our unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional, design-led communities that harmoniously blend natural beauty, architectural excellence, and elevated living. The appointment of UNEC as our main contractor reinforces our focus on quality, innovation, and delivering on refined, future-forward homes. We look forward to seeing these residences take shape and to welcoming our residents to a new era of sophisticated living.”

Plagette 32 is one of the exclusive waterfront neighbourhoods within Majid Al Futtaim’s Tilal Al Ghaf, designed to offer residents a refined yet relaxed lifestyle that feels like a permanent escape. It brings together sophisticated architecture and resort-style living, with interiors curated by the acclaimed Bergman Design House, a luxury studio with a portfolio spanning high-end hospitality, residential, and even superyacht projects. Comprising 28 elegant Club Villas and four striking Water Bungalows, each home features private gardens, expansive terraces, and fluid indoor-outdoor spaces that embrace Dubai’s year-round sunshine. At its center, a vibrant Beach Club, in partnership with Sunset Hospitality, will anchor the community with elevated leisure and dining experiences.

Just a short stroll away, Amara offers a distinct take on modern community living. The neighborhood will feature 116 twin villas set around a landscaped central park, where water features and green spaces weave through the development to create a calming, nature-first environment. With a focus on eco-conscious materials, contemporary design, and seamless connectivity between homes and shared spaces, Amara is poised to become a serene, design-forward sanctuary for families and individuals alike.

Eng Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of UNEC, said: “We at United Engineering Construction (UNEC) are proud to be awarded and entrusted with the delivery of two of Dubai’s most anticipated residential developments. Our long-standing expertise in high-quality construction, paired with a deep commitment to excellence, will guide every stage of Plagette 32 and Amara’s development. These projects set a new benchmark for luxury living, and we are honored to play a role in realising Majid Al Futtaim’s bold vision. With a shared focus on quality, innovation, and precision, we look forward to bringing these exceptional communities to life.” - TradeArabia News Service

