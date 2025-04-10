Arab Finance: Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development (CIRA Education) has inaugurated Saxony Egypt University for Applied Science and Technology (SEU), according to an emailed press release.

The university is Egypt’s largest private technological university in the greater Cairo region.

Al Ahly CIRA, a joint venture (JV) between CIRA and Al Ahly Capital Holding, will bring leading German industry expertise from Saxony to Egypt.

The applied science and technology university will introduce a comprehensive range of programs, advanced educational technology, innovative teaching methods, and developed facilities, labs, and workshops to provide students with a unique learning experience.

This project, which represents Egypt’s largest investment in technical education, aims at improving the quality of education in the state’s technology sector by integrating Saxony’s successfully proven industry expertise.

Hassan El Kalla, Chairman of CIRA Education, commented: “With the launch of SEU, we are actively bringing this mission to life by enhancing skillsets, creating job opportunities, stimulating economic growth, and empowering Egyptian communities for long-term progress.”

Mohamed El-Etreby, CEO of the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Chairman of Al Ahly Capital Holding, stated that the inauguration marks a milestone in Egypt’s journey towards advancing technical education and fostering innovation.

El-Etreby added that the partnership between Al Ahly Capital and CIRA Education provides key educational opportunities that align with the demands of the global labor market.

