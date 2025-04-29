Miral has announced record-breaking visitation numbers across Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in 2024, reflecting strong year-on-year growth and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global positioning as a leading tourism destination.

Unveiled at Arabian Travel Market 2025, Yas Island recorded over 38 million visits in 2024, a 10 percent increase over 2023. Hotel occupancy reached 82 percent, peaking at 905 in August, with a 9 percent year-on-year increase and a 17 percent rise in average daily rate. Saadiyat Island also achieved a 10 percent increase in hotel and museum visitation.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said the performance reflects the company's alignment with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy and its focus on sustainable growth and economic diversification. “These results highlight the strength of our strategic partnerships and our ongoing commitment to elevating Abu Dhabi’s global appeal,” he said.

Yas Island’s theme parks and CLYMB recorded a 20 percent rise in visitation, with GCC traffic up 56 percent and international visits up 40 percent, driven by growth from India (44 percent), China (81 percent), the UK (40 percent) and Russia (29 percent). Attendance at consumer events rose 10 percent, supported by a year-round calendar of concerts and shows including Hamilton, UFC, Formula 1, NBA, Disney on Ice and the Wireless Festival.

Business tourism also grew, with a 17 percent increase in events and a 7 percent rise in room nights. To support this growth, Miral unveiled the Yas Island Metaverse project in collaboration with e& enterprise, offering virtual experiences of the destination’s venues and attractions.

Saadiyat Island achieved 74 percent hotel occupancy in 2024 and a 14 percent rise in ADR. Key source markets included the UK (11 percent growth), India (30 percent) and China (58 percent), reinforcing the island’s positioning as a cultural and leisure destination.

Upcoming openings include a 16,900 sqm expansion of Yas Waterworld in summer 2025, featuring 12 new rides, and a 560m beachfront development at Yas Bay. Warner Bros. World Yas Island will expand with DC attractions, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and two new rides.

Saadiyat Island’s cultural offerings were bolstered by the launch of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi on 18th April and the upcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, set to be the region’s largest when completed by the end of 2025.

In 2024, Yas Island received over 175 global awards, while Saadiyat Island earned more than 20, cementing its status as the Middle East’s leading beach destination.

Miral, which manages Yas Island and leads Saadiyat Island’s destination strategy, continues to support Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors annually, create 178,000 jobs and contribute AED90 billion to the national GDP.