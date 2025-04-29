UAE - Richmind, a premium developer specialising in ultra-niche real estate products and the flagship business vertical of Richmind Holding, has announced its entry into the UAE market with the unveiling of Oystra, a new residential concept on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Oystra, designed by the world renowned Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), is set to become an architectural masterpiece and lifestyle destination in one of the UAE’s first entertainment and gaming destinations. Oystra is slated to be one of the most recognisable residences on the island this year, the developer said, adding it has a future project pipeline of over $1 billion.

Oystra’s unveiling was celebrated at a high-profile event which was attended by stalwarts of the real estate industry, influential design consultancies and distinguished dignitaries, at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai.

Global music icon Craig David performed his all-time hits as well as remixes at the invite-only event for an ecstatic audience. The winner of the Richmind sponsored radio competition “Sing Your Way To 30K”, took the stage as the opening act. Locally based, Nigerian musician, Edenojie, emerged victorious amongst hundreds of entries, raising the mood at the Coca Cola Arena with his original melodies. Edenojie also took home AED30,000 cash prize sponsored by Richmind to support his creative pursuits. The competition was a testament to Richmind’s values of promoting art in all its forms and supporting creative endeavours for the greater good of society, it said.

“Oystra is a jewel in our development portfolio and so much more than just a project — it is a statement of intent, design and pure marvel,” said Mohammad Rafiee, CEO of Richmind. “It reflects our passion for visionary design, lifestyle innovation, and a bold approach to shaping spaces that inspire and endure through time. We are proud to partner with some of the most respected names in global design to bring this dream to life. Working with Zaha Hadid Architects has been both a privilege and a purposeful choice. We share a vision rooted in bold thinking, design excellence, and a deep commitment to originality.”

Architect Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, commented: “Al Marjan has become a canvas for exceptional developments, and Oystra is a strong addition to Ras Al Khaimah’s narrative. With Oystra, we welcome an architectural masterpiece project to Al Marjan Island. It reflects the kind of forward-thinking development that aligns perfectly with our ambition to position Ras Al Khaimah as a global destination for tourism, luxury, and investment.”

Oystra introduces a range of one- to four-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive duplexes, penthouses, and waterfront villas. The residences are designed to maximise views of the Arabian Gulf and are crafted to the highest standards by utilising the finest materials.

“Our collaboration with Richmind is the result of shared ambition, creative dialogue, and a deep respect for the landscape we’re building within. Our design for Oystra is inspired by the natural energy of the sea and the sky. The architecture responds to its environment with a sense of motion and openness that is yet to be seen commonly,” said Christos Passas, Director of Design at Zaha Hadid Architects. “It is a fusion of form, function, and freedom—creating a residential experience that is as sculptural as it is livable.”

Bringing this visionary project to life is a global team of elite partners including HBA for interior design, Dewan Architects for architecture, and Cracknell for landscaping — each selected for their award-winning track records and commitment to excellence.

The pricing starts at AED2.9 million ($789,545), with a handover expected in Q1 2029.

Oystra will feature a beach club famed for its ultra-premium service, centered around a 150-m crystal lagoon and private shoreline. At the tower’s summit, residents and guests will find the emirate’s first 360-degree infinity pool, encircling a refined culinary and lounge concept with panoramic views from the highest point of the project. The development also incorporates expansive terraced spaces with a curated mix of wellness, leisure, and social amenities, including a golf simulator, paddle courts, yoga pavilions, landscaped greens, artisanal cafés, and a pet-friendly park. A dedicated five-star concierge team will ensure seamless and personalised service for every resident.

With assets and interests in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, and other European Nations, as well as the UAE, Richmind Holding’s reach is extensive in the region and in major global markets.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).