Qatar’s public works authority Ashghal has opened the tender process for design, lead, and MEP consultancy contracts for the Al Riwaq Exhibition Building, located near the Museum of Islamic Arts in Qatar.

The tender was released on 3 October 2024 with bidders required to submit their bids by 3 November 2024.

The contract award expected by January 2025, a source aware of the details said, adding that the project set for completion by the third quarter of 2028. Project value estimates weren’t shared.

The scope of the project includes the construction of remaining works and addressing infrastructure foul sewage gaps in the Al Kheesa area.

