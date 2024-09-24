A Chinese company awarded a project to build a new civilian airport in the Southern Iraqi Nasiriyah city in mid-2022 has completed more than half the project, the Iraqi Transport Ministry has said.

In a statement published by Al-Iqtisad News and other Iraqi publications, the Ministry said the airport would come on stream as scheduled in mid-2025.

“The Chinese contractor has so far completed nearly 56 percent of the project and is on course to finish it on schedule after all obstacles were cleared,” the statement said.

It noted that the airport would have a capacity of 750,000 passengers per year in phase 1 and 2.5 million in phase 2.

The statement did not identify the contractor, but Iraqi officials said at the time the contract was awarded to the China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

Nasiriyah airport is built on a former military airport site and includes the construction of a cargo building and a 25-km motorway linking the airport to key parts of the Southern Dhi Qar Governorate.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

