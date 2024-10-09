The General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) has invited bids for Completion and Rehabilitation of Baghdad-Baiji Line project. The bid submission deadline is on or before Thursday, 14 November 2024 at t 12:00 pm Baghdad Time.

The tender was issued on Thursday, 3 October 2024 under the World Bank’s ‘Emergency Operation for Development Project-Additional financing,’ scheme. It intends to procure design services and completion of permanent way and rehabilitation of existing track for Taji-Baiji railway aiming towards its rehabilitation and converting it to modern UIC 60 standard gauge railway track. The duration of design services and construction will last for 24 months and cover approximately 200 km of railway line.

According to a World Bank statement, the existing line is deteriorated and in severely bad condition thus operating under slow order rides. The partially constructed railway embankment for the line-doubling purpose generally requires some earthwork embankment repairs and compensations, sub-ballast layer construction, track welding and track/switches laying and installation.

The tender procedure follows a Request for Proposals (RFP) system, which is a single-stage, two envelope process without prior qualification. All bids must be submitted in Arabic and English languages, accompanied by a bank guarantee of $300,000.

The Proposal will consist of (1) the Technical Part, without any reference to prices; and (2) the Financial Part, as detailed in the RFP Document. The Technical and Financial Parts of the proposals shall be submitted simultaneously in two separate sealed envelopes.

A pre-proposal meeting (onsite and virtual) shall take place at 10:00 am, Baghdad local time, on Thursday, 24 October 2024 with in-person briefing scheduled at Baghdad Railway Central Station Building. A site visit shall be organised on Sunday, 27 October 2024.10:00 am Baghdad time.

