EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company, completed its advisory on the listing of U Consumer Finance (Valu) and its commencement of trading on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Trading under the ticker symbol VALU, the fintech company floated its shares on 23 June 2025 through an innovative in-kind dividend distribution, according to a press release.

EFG Holding distributed 20.48% of Valu’s share capital to its shareholders, as of the record date, 12 June 12th.

Following its debut, Amazon acquired a 3.95% direct shareholding in Valu for a price per share of EGP 6.04, with the share price registering positive performance, closing at EGP 7.40 per share.

Meanwhile, EFG Finance maintained to hold a 67% stake in Valu.

Maged El-Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, remarked: “Valu’s successful debut on the Egyptian Exchange, coupled with an investment by global technology heavyweight, Amazon, in Valu is a proud and defining milestone for EFG Hermes.”

“We believe this landmark transaction shall serve as a positive catalyst for the revival of activity on the stock exchange,” he added.

It is worth highlighting that EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor for EFG Holding and Valu in the listing and the transaction with Amazon.

