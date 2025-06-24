President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdulaziz Al-Duailej signed a bilateral air services agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Panama during Saudi Arabia’s participation at the 55th Paris Air Show, held from June 16 to 19, reported SPA.

The agreement establishes a regulatory framework for safe, efficient, and orderly air transport between the two countries, adhering to the principles of the 1944 Chicago Convention. It demonstrates a mutual commitment to advancing civil aviation by strengthening regulations on air safety, aviation security, and fair competition.

The agreement also supports Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation sector strategy, which aims to forge global partnerships, expand air connectivity to 250 destinations, and increase passenger transport capacity to 330 million annually by 2030.

