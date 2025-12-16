JEDDAH — King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) reached a historic milestone in 2025 after handling 50 million passengers, the highest annual passenger volume ever recorded at any Saudi airport since the Kingdom’s aviation sector began.

The achievement places KAIA among the world’s mega airports, a category reserved for the busiest global aviation hubs by passenger traffic, and reflects the airport’s rapid transformation into a key regional and international gateway.

The milestone highlights KAIA’s growing role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitions as a global tourism destination and as the main air gateway to the Two Holy Mosques, facilitating the movement of pilgrims, visitors, and travelers in line with Vision 2030 objectives.

Milestone passenger welcomed in Jeddah

Jeddah Airports Company marked the occasion by welcoming the airport’s 50-millionth passenger — a French traveler arriving from Paris on a Saudia flight to attend a sporting event in Jeddah.

The passenger was received by airport officials and presented with a commemorative gift.

CEO: airport ready for next phase of growth

Commenting on the milestone, Eng. Mazen Johar, Chief Executive Officer of Jeddah Airports Company, said reaching 50 million passengers demonstrates the airport’s high operational readiness and signals the start of a new growth phase.

He said the company aims to double and further expand passenger numbers in the coming years, supported by ongoing capacity expansion and service upgrades.

Johar credited the achievement to the guidance of the Kingdom’s leadership and the support of the Emirate of the Makkah Region, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, MATARAT Holding, and all partners involved in delivering high-quality services to travelers.

A key hub under the National Aviation Strategy

Since taking over the management and operation of King Abdulaziz International Airport in 2022, Jeddah Airports Company has continued to implement the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy, focusing on expansion, efficiency, and an improved passenger experience.

The record passenger volume underscores KAIA’s growing status as one of the Middle East’s leading aviation hubs and a major global gateway to Saudi Arabia.

