Oman has awarded a project to build 12 schools in various parts of the Gulf country with a value of around 20.9 million Omani rials ($54 million), the official news agency has said.

The Tender Board also approved at its Wednesday’s meeting the award of a project to build a sport city in the capital Muscat at a cost of OMR4.2 million ($11 million), it said.

The report did not identify the firms awarded the contracts apart from saying there were part of projects worth OMR87.7 million ($228 million) awarded by the Board.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

