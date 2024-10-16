Dubai’s ONE Development announced on Wednesday that it has appointed a project consultant for its 2 billion UAE dirhams ($545 million) mega project in City of Arabia.

The developer said it has appointed Dubai-based architectural, engineering and construction firm AE7 to oversee the UAE’s first AI integrated residential community.

AE7 will manage the development’s master planning and will be responsible for architecture, design (research and application), AI innovation integration, development management, engineering (mechanical and electrical), interior design, landscape architecture, project management, and built-in sustainability practices of this soon-to-be-unveiled project.

AE7 operates through six offices worldwide and has designed and managed over $40 billion of design work over the past five years.

