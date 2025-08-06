Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has announced that work has kicked off on an integrated tourism complex being set up in Salalah at a total investment of RO80 million ($208 million).

The project is considered a landmark tourism venture due to its prime location and comprehensive facilities in tourism and hospitality.

It is being implemented in partnership with Al-Wathba Hospitality Company under a usufruct agreement signed in February this year, said the ministry.

Azzan Qasim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, emphasized the project's importance in supporting small and medium enterprises, generating direct and indirect job opportunities, enhancing local content, and providing training and qualification programs for Omani citizens in tourism and hospitality.

The Phase I of the complex, scheduled for completion within 30 months, will see the construction of a five-star hotel with 124 guest rooms, a yacht marina (one of the largest in Oman) with restaurants and cafes as well as a beach club and health club.

Khalid Abdullah Al Abri, Director General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate, said the new tourism project was among the most prominent in the governorate in terms of investment volume and diversity of components.

He highlighted the efforts made by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in recent years to promote Dhofar as a tourist destination by opening new tourism markets and direct flight routes.-TradeArabia News Service

