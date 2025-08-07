Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Abraham, a vibrant new residential development located within the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

The project features a selection of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stylish exteriors, ultra-modern interiors, and exclusive amenities.

These include rooftop infinity pools, a modern cinema, fully equipped fitness centre, kids’ play areas, saunas, jacuzzies, steam rooms, BBQ areas and landscaped jogging and cycling tracks, said Azizi in a statement.

Set against the Shiekh Zayed Road backdrop with immediate metro connectivity, Azizi Abraham offers excellent accessibility to key commercial and leisure destinations, including Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, Expo City, and Al Maktoum International Airport, it stated.

With over 100 Fortune Global 500 companies in close proximity, the project caters to professionals and families seeking modern living at the heart of opportunity.

The project will be officially launched for sale on August 7 at a key event being held in Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road

As one of the few freehold residential properties in Jafza, the project offers investors the chance to own their home in the heart of one of the world’s largest free zones and the region’s biggest port, with seamless access to key destinations in the city, said a top official.

"Azizi Abraham is purposefully designed to meet the needs of Dubai’s growing cosmopolitan population. With its exceptional location, lifestyle offering, and connectivity, it is a stunning example of what it means to live ambitiously in one of the world’s leading trade and logistics free zones," remarked its CEO Farhad Azizi.

"This new project continues Azizi's track record of strategic land bank utilization and enhancing up-and-coming residential destinations across the country, alongside standout projects in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali," he added.

