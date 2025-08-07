Shamal Holding, a leading UAE-based diversified investment firm, has unveiled - Naïa Island Dubai - a landmark private estate set to redefine ultra-luxury living in the region.

Located just off Jumeirah’s coastline and seamlessly connected to Dubai’s principal roadways, Naïa Island Dubai has been designed as a resort masterplan shaped around open green spaces and coastal terrain.

Its low-lying architecture offers unparalleled views of Dubai’s iconic landmarks, beautifully framed by the open sea. It is intended to provide residents and guests with the ultimate sense of exclusivity, privacy, and natural beauty.

At its heart, the island hosts the region’s first Cheval Blanc maison, which promises to set new standards for hospitality in the region, said the company in a statement.

The maison will feature a collection of suites and private villas, designed in Cheval Blanc’s distinctive style: contemporary, serene, and emotional luxury, it stated.

A limited number of branded beachfront residences and estate plots will be available, each with private beach access offering an opportunity to reside on an island where design, nature, and lifestyle exist together perfectly.

With early works now underway, Naïa Island Dubai is poised to become one of the region’s most exclusive coastal addresses.

Speaking on the launch, CEO Abdulla Binhabtoor, said: "This marks a defining chapter in our vision to create meaningful experiences, and an exciting step forward for Shamal as we continue to curate pioneering firsts that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for exceptional, world-class living."

"Naïa Island Dubai offers an enduring address, one that invites presence and lives beautifully overtime," he stated.

"Every amenity is designed to foster a connection with nature and a strong sense of place. From dining experiences to spa and wellness offerings, and a private marina, each element is thoughtfully integrated to flow with the island’s rhythm, grounding residents and guests in the surrounding landscape," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

