In the strongest quarterly performance since Q3, 2020, Qatar’s real estate sector recorded transactions worth QR8.9bn in the second quarter of this year, up 29.8% compared to the same period in 2024.



This was revealed by Qatar’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) in the first edition of its ‘Real Estate Bulletin’.



The bulletin monitors developments in the country’s real estate sector and highlights trends in real estate transactions, shifts in the rental market, and the geographical distribution of demand.



Real estate transactions also saw a significant rise during the mentioned period, reaching 1,915 transactions across various categories, marking a 44% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024. This represents the strongest quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2020.



Doha Municipality accounted for the “largest share” of transaction volume, with sales totalling around QR4.8bn, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with QR1.9bn.



According to Aqarat, residential transactions accounted for approximately 44% of the total number of real estate transactions during the period.



The Pearl topped the list of “most sought-after” areas, recording some 266 transactions, followed by Lusail with 125 transactions — driven by their strategic locations, quality projects, and growing appeal to both investors and residents alike.



Doha recorded the highest percentage of sold units, accounting for around 39.2%, followed by Al Rayyan at 18.2%, and Al Daayen at 17.2%.



The rental market was also active, with as many as 58,246 lease contracts registered during the first half of the year — the highest rate recorded for the first half in the past six years.



This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the same period last year, which recorded 46,073 contracts, Aqarat noted.



Al Wakrah Municipality witnessed the “highest demand” for rental contracts, especially in areas like Al Wukair, Al Mashaf, and Al Thumama, which together recorded 5,337 contracts, due to their popularity among tenants for offering reasonably priced housing options.



The second-quarter data affirms the strong trajectory of real estate sector in the country, driven by a notable rise in transaction volumes and renewed momentum in lease registrations, especially in mid-income and high-demand areas.



Established investment hubs such as The Pearl and Lusail continue to attract investors, while emerging areas like Al Wakrah are becoming key pillars for expanding the market base and enhancing its diversity.



Aqarat noted, “The sector is expected to continue benefiting from the accelerating pace of digital transformation, improved regulatory transparency, and strategic investment in infrastructure in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.



“Barring any major external disruptions, these strategic pillars position the market for sustainable growth, expanded investment participation, and strengthening Qatar’s position as a leading real estate investment destination in the region.”

