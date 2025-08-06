Idom, a multinational company providing professional services in consulting, engineering and architecture, said it has been appointed as the lead designer for the newly-awarded extension of Line 2 of the Riyadh Metro, a major milestone in the city’s ongoing infrastructure transformation.

A specialist in the design and development of rail and transit, metro and light urban transport projects, Idom is part of an international consortium ArRiyadh New Mobility @ Line 2 Extension (ANM@L2E), led by Italian engineering and general contractor group WeBuild.

The other consortium partners are leading Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, French multinational rail transport systems manufacturer Alstom and Saudi infrastructure major Nesma & Partners.

The Line 2 extension will cover 8.4 km including a 1.3 km elevated section and a 7.1 km underground segment. It will also add five new stations: two elevated and three underground, it stated.

According to Idom, the extension will continue from the current King Saud University (KSU) terminus to serve KSU Medical City, KSU West, Diriyah East, Diriyah Central, and ending at Diriyah South.

"We are proud to be part of the international consortium ArRiyadh New Mobility @ Line 2 Extension (ANM@L2E)," said a company spokesman.

"This achievement is a result of the dedication and excellence of a highly committed team. We extend our deepest gratitude to the professionals whose work has made this possible: Enrique Rico, Elena Varillas, Elena Raya, Miguel Mellado, Guillermo DiGregorio, Patxi Sanchez, Xavier Graas, and Arturo Cabo," he stated.

Idom’s involvement in this project further strengthens its long-standing partnership with Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), demonstrated through key contributions to Riyadh’s urban development.

"Our previous milestones include the design of Abu Bakr Road and Project Management Consultancy for flagship initiatives such as Sport Boulevard (Fase 01), Green Riyadh and Al Urubah Park," said the spokesman.

"We are honoured to continue shaping the future of Riyadh’s mobility," he added.

