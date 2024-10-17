Sinaw: The Tender Board on Wednesday awarded a tender for the construction of Sooq Al Mawarid project in the Wilayat of Sinaw in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, one of the national markets designed to meet citizens’ aspirations, enhance economic development and promote competitiveness.

The RO 9.7 million project, a key initiative aimed at creating a specialized livestock market with a national reach, benefits wilayats and governorates across the Sultanate of Oman.



