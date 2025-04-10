Muscat: Work is underway on the construction of four new schools in Muscat Governorate. The project costs a total of more than OMR14 million. The schools will have comprehensive sets of integrated facilities that serve the educational process at different grades.

Dr. Abdullah Khalfan Al Shibli, Director of Projects and Services in Muscat Governorate, said that the Ministry of Education is following up the construction of the new schools.

He pointed out that the schools will have all necessary services and facilities, including spacious classrooms, multi-purpose halls, learning centres, science and computer laboratories and administrative offices.

Speaking in detail, Al Shibli said that the first school is a 40-classroom building for boys (for grades 9-12) in the Wilayat of Al Amerat. He added that the school is being built at a cost of OMR3.6 million.

The second and third schools are coming up in the Wilayat of A’Seeb, said Al Shibli. He explained that the first is a 40-classroom school for boys (grades 9 to 12), being built at a cost of OMR3.59 million. The second is also a 40-classroom school for boys (for grades 9 to 12), being built in Hail Al Awamer at a cost of OMR3.95 million, he added.

The 4th school is being built in the Wilayat of Qurayat. It is a 36-classroom males and females school (for grades 1 to 4), being built at a cost of OMR3.6 million, Al Shibli explained.

