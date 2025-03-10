Muscat: Construction of the first phase of Al Wafa District in Sultan Haitham City is advancing at a rapid pace, with the first model villa set for completion within the next two weeks.

Salem bin Ali al Siyabi, Chairman of Al Abrar Real Estate, the main developer of Al Wafa District, stated that the delivery of the first-phase units is expected to commence in mid-2026. This will coincide with the completion of key infrastructure services, including roads, telecommunications, water, sewage, electricity, and street lighting.

The Al Wafa neighbourhood project comprises five phases, to be executed over five years at an estimated cost of RO 280 million. Construction of the first phase, which began in September 2024, includes 470 housing units, ranging from independent villas and townhouses to residential apartments of various sizes.

Al Siyabi highlighted the strong demand for properties in the second phase, which was launched last November, with buyers from both Oman and abroad. He noted that sales in the first phase had already surpassed 96 per cent, and sales for residential apartments in the second phase would soon commence.

To facilitate homeownership, the company has introduced flexible financing options, extending the repayment period to five years instead of three. Additionally, buyers can benefit from discounts of up to 15 per cent, depending on the repayment plan, alongside exclusive Ramadan offers that include furnishing selected facilities within the residential units.

He further emphasised that Sultan Haitham City—alongside other planned urban developments in Oman—represents a significant addition to the real estate market, catering to growing housing needs and enhancing the Sultanate’s appeal as a safe and attractive destination for investment and residence.

Jamal bin Nasser Al Hadi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, praised the project as a successful model of public-private sector collaboration. He noted that the construction work is progressing ahead of schedule, with continued coordination to ensure that infrastructure development aligns with the completion of Al Wafa District.

One of the key government initiatives within Al Wafa District is the construction of a government schools complex, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Education. This project is expected to make a significant contribution to the public education sector and aligns with the city’s vision of providing a comprehensive and integrated urban environment.

Sultan Haitham City spans approximately 14.8 million square metres and is designed to accommodate 100,000 residents across 19 integrated neighbourhoods. The city’s development is divided into four phases, beginning in late 2024, with the aim of creating a modern and well-planned urban hub.

With construction progressing swiftly and demand for residential units remaining high, Sultan Haitham City is poised to become a landmark urban development in Oman, offering residents a high-quality living environment and attracting both local and international investors.

