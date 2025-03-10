Ibra: Construction work of the Al Nama Hospital project in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate is continuing, with the completion rate reaching more than 15 percent by the beginning of March.

The hospital is being built on an area of ​​428,000 square metres, at a total cost of more than OMR56 million.

The Director General of Projects and Engineering Services at the Ministry of Health, said that work of the Al Nama Hospital project in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate is progressing at a good pace, with work beginning in April of last year.

He pointed out that the hospital project, which is being built on an area of ​​428,000 square metres out of the total area allocated for the project, which is 720,000 square metres, has been built according to modern specifications, following the international design style.

The project includes more than 150 beds distributed across the surgical, paediatric, and paediatric intensive care wards, a premature infant ward, an adult intensive care ward, a gynaecology and obstetrics ward, and an internal medicine ward, in addition to an accident and emergency unit, a cardiac care unit.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).