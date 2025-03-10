Muscat: Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has revealed a masterplan for redevelopment of Salalah’s waterfront, a key project in Oman’s RO33bn development pipeline under Oman Vision 2040. The Salalah New City waterfront development is set to commence later this year.

Covering 7.3sqkm, the project is designed by international design firm Sasaki and will feature over 12,000 residential units, housing 60,000 residents in four walking distance neighbourhoods.

