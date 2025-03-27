Muscat: The construction work of the Wadi Baiha Dam in the Wilayat of Yanqul, Al Dhahirah Governorate, has been completed. The dam was built through community efforts and under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources at a cost of approximately OMR60,000.

Salem bin Hamid Al Badi, the supervisor of the dam construction, said that the length of the dam is 53 metres, its height is 11 metres, and its storage capacity is about 33,000 gallons.

The construction process, which took 235 days, utilised reinforced concrete materials, stones, filters, and other materials, he said, adding that the length of the valley that feeds the dam is about 12 kilometres.

He added that the dam was built according to the highest standards for dam construction in the Sultanate of Oman, with a specialised team from the Dams Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources supervising field and construction work, as well as the design and implementation phases of the dam, in accordance with applicable procedures.

Regarding the benefits of the dam, he explained that when the dam is filled with water from the flow of the valleys, it will feed a number of villages and towns, including the village of “Bayhaa” and “Al-Waqba” and other villages near the dam.

He said that the location of the dam is one of the well-known tourist sites, and when it is filled, it will create a tourist hotspot, especially for adventurers, and nature enthusiasts.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

