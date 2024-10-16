Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Urbi, a regional comprehensive geospatial solutions.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Pavel Mochalkin, CEO of Urbi at Gitex Global 2024, which runs from October 14 to 18 at Dubai World Trade Centre. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the development and implementation of smart city initiatives by offering advanced IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to enhance operational efficiency for businesses across the UAE.

"Our partnership with Urbi marks a significant milestone in our journey towards building smarter cities in the UAE. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to deliver innovative IoT solutions that improve operational efficiency and contribute to a more sustainable and smarter urban environment," said Bin Sulaiman.

Cutting-edge IoT

Under the terms of the agreement, Moro Hub and Urbi will jointly develop and deploy cutting-edge IoT solutions that address the complex challenges of urbanization. The partnership will focus on integrating smart technologies across key sectors, including transportation, energy management, waste management, and public safety.

By harnessing the power of IoT, the collaboration will enable real-time data collection and analysis, providing actionable insights to enhance the operations for businesses and optimise city operations.

“We are excited to collaborate with Moro Hub to create smarter and more efficient cities. Our geospatial integrated IoT solutions underpin Urbi’s commitment to collaborating with various regional sectors to achieve the highest performance. Our advanced technologies and services will efficiently enable smarter infrastructure and more resilient urban environments, completely benefiting the community by tackling key urban challenges that will raise the standard of living for all.” said Pavel Mochalkin, CEO of Urbi.

As part of this partnership, Moro Hub and Urbi will work closely with government entities and businesses to implement pilot projects and scalable IoT solutions across the UAE. The MoU sets the stage for ongoing collaboration, with both parties committed to exploring new opportunities and expanding their smart city initiatives.

