Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has broken ground on the 1.1 billion ($299.50 million) Immersive Tower by DIFC in the emirate’s financial district.

The commercial tower, with a total built-up area of 115,000 square metres (sqm), is located within DIFC adjacent to Daman Tower and overlooks the ICD Brookfield tower, DIFC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Designed by AEDAS and developed by DAR Group, the 37-storey, mixed-use tower will have 58,573 sqm of Grade A office space and nearly 10,596 sqm of retail space. In addition, more than 680 sqm will be allocated for amenities.

The tower is scheduled for completion in April 2027.

Occupancy levels in commercial space across the DIFC stood at 92 percent last year, the statement said.

According to a report by global consultancy JLL, 156,000 sqm of gross leasable area (GLA) is expected to enter the country’s office sector in 2024 and an additional 160,000 sqm of retail space is anticipated to enter Dubai alone.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

