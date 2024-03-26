PHOTO
East Pipes Integrated Company has signed a contract with Saudi state-backed Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) worth more than 230 million Saudi riyals ($61.33 million) to supply steel pipes.
The contract duration is for 30 months, the company said in a filing on the Saudi stock exchange.
EPIC, a Welspun Corp. associate, manufactures helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes in Saudi Arabia. The company remains well-placed to secure further projects both in the water and oil and gas sector, Welspun, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, said in a statement.
Earlier this month, East Pipes agreed to cancel its SAR153 million ($40.8 million) contract with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco).
(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)
