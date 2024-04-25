A $17-billion project to build a rail line to link Iraq with Europe via Turkey will create sustainable investment opportunities in industry and other sectors, an aide to Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani has said.

The 1,200-km line linking Southern Iraq to the Northern border with Turkey will slash shipping time and costs and will be one of the safest commercial routes, said Nassir Al-Asadi, an adviser for transport.

“The Development Road is intended not only for transport since transport is only one part of it… the main idea is to create sustainable investment opportunities in industry, tourism, housing, farming and other sectors,” Asadi told the official news agency INA on Wednesday.

