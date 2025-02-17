Egypt - Turkish Ambassador to Cairo, Salih Mutlu Şen, highlighted Türkiye’s continued interest in Egypt’s textile sector, emphasizing the vital role of spinning, weaving, and garment manufacturing in bolstering trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The ambassador’s remarks came at the opening of the 76th Cairo Fashion & Tex Exhibition that took place from 13 to 15 February 2025, at the Cairo International Convention Center, bringing together 90 leading textile and fashion companies, including 15 from Türkiye.

Organized by Pyramids International Group, the event served as a key platform for industry promotion, attracting prominent officials such as Essam Ahmed El-Naggar, Chairperson of the Egyptian General Authority for Exhibitions and Conferences, and Alaa Ezz, Secretary-General of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

During the event, Alaa Ezz announced plans to establish a 5-million-square-meter industrial zone in collaboration with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye—a move set to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties.

Ambassador Şen toured the pavilions of the 15 participating Turkish companies, representing the fabric, cotton, apparel, and spinning sectors. He engaged in discussions with company representatives about expanding production capacity and exploring new investment opportunities in Egypt.

Turkish exhibitors at the event commended the Egyptian government’s efforts in creating a favourable investment climate, which they said has paved the way for new business opportunities.

Additionally, Ambassador Şen met with officials from the Turkish Textile Machinery Association, who outlined their plans to collaborate with Egyptian business leaders in supplying textile and apparel machinery to support Egypt’s expanding textile industry. He affirmed that the association would maintain communication with Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and the Ministry of Trade and Industry through its member machinery manufacturers.

Among global markets for Turkish textile manufacturing machinery, Egypt ranks third, driven by its rapidly growing textile production.

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Şen reaffirmed that the textile sector—including yarns, fabrics, garments, equipment, and machinery—serves as the backbone of the shared growth strategy between Türkiye and Egypt, reinforcing their long-standing trade partnership.

