Egypt - Mohamed El-Shimy, Egypt’s Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, met with a delegation from Turkish industrial zone developer Polaris Parks to discuss potential collaboration in industrial development.

The delegation, led by Chairperson Tunç Özkan and accompanied by Executive Managing Director Osman Evren and General Manager Basil Shaera, explored opportunities for cooperation between the ministry, its affiliated companies, and Polaris Parks.

Discussions focused on leveraging global best practices in industrial zone development and utilizing underutilized land owned by public sector companies to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). El-Shimy emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing Egypt’s investment climate through strategic partnerships with industrial developers and international investors.

He highlighted that optimizing public sector assets for industrial projects aligns with Egypt’s broader strategy for sustainable economic growth. This initiative aims to boost local production, attract foreign investment, and generate employment opportunities, maximizing the economic potential of state-owned resources.

The Polaris Parks delegation provided an overview of the company’s experience as a leading industrial land developer. Since its establishment in 2007, Polaris Parks has played a significant role in Egypt’s industrial sector, with developments in 10th of Ramadan City, 6th of October City, and Sadat City. The company is also expanding into New October City and the New Administrative Capital to establish new industrial zones.

Expressing strong interest in further investments in Egypt, the delegation also explored potential collaborations in hospitality and resort development.

