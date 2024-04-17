Saudi Arabia’s Madinah-3 Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project located in Madinah in the west will start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of this year.

The 200,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) capacity project (expandable to 375,000 m3/day), achieved financial close in March 2022. It is being developed by the Spanish-Saudi consortium of Acciona Agua, Tawzea, and Tamasuk.

In a statement posted on X, SWPC said the treated water would be delivered to the Saudi Irrigation Organisation for use for agricultural irrigation within a transportation and storage system by the project. It said the project includes a power substation to supply the project with electricity.

In March 2024, Acciona announced that it achieved two million man-hours without Lost-Time Injuries (LTI) at the project.

