PHOTO
Saudi Arabia’s Madinah-3 Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project located in Madinah in the west will start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of this year.
The 200,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) capacity project (expandable to 375,000 m3/day), achieved financial close in March 2022. It is being developed by the Spanish-Saudi consortium of Acciona Agua, Tawzea, and Tamasuk.
In a statement posted on X, SWPC said the treated water would be delivered to the Saudi Irrigation Organisation for use for agricultural irrigation within a transportation and storage system by the project. It said the project includes a power substation to supply the project with electricity.
In March 2024, Acciona announced that it achieved two million man-hours without Lost-Time Injuries (LTI) at the project.
(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.