His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, and discussed new opportunities to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries. The meeting took place at His Majesty’s residence in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed His Majesty King Hamad, highlighting the steadily growing ties between the two countries under His Majesty’s leadership. He expressed his wishes for the continued prosperity of Bahrain and its people.

The meeting reiterated the commitment of both countries to build on the deep-rooted, historical ties between the UAE and Bahrain to advance mutually beneficial cooperation in ways that serve the aspirations of the people of the two countries and strengthen the role of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the region and on the global stage.

The discussions touched on a wide range of topics with a focus on enhancing ties in economic, commercial, and tourism sectors. The leaders reviewed both countries’ sustainable development journeys and explored new opportunities for cooperation. The meeting also explored further partnerships to advance trade and government operations.

The two sides shared perspectives on strengthening Gulf cooperation, particularly in the light of current regional and international developments. The leaders underscored the importance of intensified coordination between GCC countries to ensure sustained development.

The meeting also covered a range of critical regional issues. Both leaders emphasised the need for concerted efforts to foster peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Major General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor and Royal Guard Commander of Bahrain; and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, and Chairman of the General Sports Authority; as well as a number of dignitaries and senior officials.