The General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) announced the start of piling works for the construction of five container berths at the Al-Faw Grand Port.

Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia, spokesperson of the transport ministry told Zawya Projects that the piles would support the berth structure and equipment, adding that overall construction work of the port is on track.

Al-Khafajia quoted the Director General of GCPI Farhan Al-Fartousi, as saying that construction of the five container berths, the internal roads, the navigation channel and the highway between the Al-Faw and Um Qasr is making steady progress.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

