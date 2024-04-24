Iraq intends to take steps to protect US and other foreign investors to encourage them to undertake projects in the Arab country, a senior adviser has said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani instructed the government to take such measures following his visit to the US, where he urged companies to invest in Iraq.

“The executive authority in Iraq (Prime Minister and government) will now be the direct supervisor of US businessmen in Iraq,” adviser Mudhar Saleh said.

“This means there will be measures for the protection of investment activities in Iraq…in other words, we will adopt an investment security system for foreign businessmen in general and US investors in particular when they set up projects in the country,” Saleh told the official Iraqi News Agency INA.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

