The delay by Iraq’s Parliament in passing the 2024 budget is adversely affecting the execution of projects approved by the government, an aide to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani was reported on Friday as saying.

“I believe Parliament will pass the 2024 budget before Eid Al-Adha in mid June….failing to do so will adversely impact new projects and the government’s development programme this year,” Mudhar Saleh told Al-Forat News

Officials said this week the 2024 budget includes nearly $42 billion for projects and that it would be higher than the 2023 spending.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

