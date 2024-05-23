The International Finance Corporation (IFC)’s comprehensive plan to develop the international airport in Iraq’s capital Baghdad is in the final stage, according to Maytham Abdul Safi, information director at the Transport Ministry.

“IFC has reached the final stages for a comprehensive plan to develop Baghdad International Airport…the plan takes into account the forecast increase in the number of passengers using the Airport,” Safi told the official news agency INA on Wednesday.

In September 2023, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, signed an agreement with the government of Iraq to develop Baghdad Airport under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

