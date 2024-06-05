UAE-based developer Eagle Hills announced on Wednesday that it has acquired land for its $1.5 billion Baghdad Golf Course and Spa development in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

The development will feature a world-class golf course, high-end residential neighbourhoods, a five-star hotel, and an exclusive resort club, the company said in a press statement.

The announcement was made following a meeting between the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi.

Alabbar said: “Baghdad is a city with a rich history and vibrant culture. Our aim with the Baghdad Golf Course and Spa is to honour this heritage while also providing a modern, luxurious experience for its residents and visitors. This project praises Baghdad's enduring spirit and celebrates its bright future."

