Iraq will launch fresh expansion works at the Baghdad Airport in November as part of an ongoing development project intended to face a steady business upturn.

The new project covers expansion of the runway and development of the lighting services, water and electricity systems and the passenger and baggage inspection facilities, said Maytham Safi, information director at the Transport Ministry.

He told the official Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday that the project is needed to cater for a steady increase in the number of passengers and cargo operations.

Safi revealed plans to inaugurate two new civilian airports in Nasiriyah in South Iraq and the Northern Mosul city in 2025, adding that redevelopment of Najaf International Airport is underway.

In July 2024, Iraq started the tendering process for Baghdad International Airport PPP project.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

