The Government of Iraq, acting through the Ministry of Transport (MoT) and the General Company for Airport and Air Navigation Services (GCAAN) issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) invite for Baghdad International Airport Public Private Partnership (PPP) project.

The project involves rehabilitation, expansion, financing, operation, and maintenance of Baghdad International Airport (BIA). This project is the first airport PPP tender to be launched in Iraq, which is expected to pave the way to more similar concessions.

The deadline to respond to the RFQ is 12 September 2024. The qualified companies will be allowed to participate in the next stage of competition, which will be the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the project, expected to be issued in the fourth quarter of 2024. The RFQ can be accessed at website of GCAAN.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a Member of the World Bank Group, is supporting the Iraqi government as lead transaction advisor, through its PPP Transaction Advisory Department.

The largest of Iraq’s seven international airports, BIA is a critical infrastructure for Iraq, as its largest commercial airport, capital city airport, main gateway into the country and a hub for Iraqi Airways (IAW), the national carrier. Last year, the Airport served over 3 million passengers.

The Tender Authority can be contacted at atdg-office(@)gcans.gov.iq, contracts(@)gcans.gov.iq and IFC_Baghdad_Airport_PPP(@)ifc.org

