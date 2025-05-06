Oman's Ministry of Social Development has issued a tender for the design and supervision consultancy of the proposed Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Centre for Care and Rehabilitation in Al-Khoud.

“The tender was released on 22 April 2025, with the deadline for bid submission set for 21 May 2025. The contract is expected to be awarded in the fourth quarter of July 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

Bidders to date include Design Group Engineering Consultants, HEC Engineering Consultancy, Binaa Consultancy, Razaz Engineering Consultancy, AZD Engineering Consultancy, Atlas International Engineering Consultants, Arab Engineering, Maha Consulting Engineering, Advanced Engineering Consultants, and NAS Engineering Consultancy.

“The project is scheduled for completion in March 2027,” the source added.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

