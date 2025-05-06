Al-Baha: Director General of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s Al-Baha branch Fahad Al-Zahrani presented the contract for the agricultural city project to the Agricultural Production and Marketing Cooperative in Bani Kabir on Monday.



The project, dedicated to almond and fruit tree cultivation, covered an area of 596,084.47 square meters.



The handover was part of the ministry’s efforts to promote sustainable agricultural development and support agricultural cooperative associations across the Kingdom contributing to food security and the growth of the local agricultural sector.



He said the project was a promising initiative to leverage Al-Baha Region’s environmental and natural resources and noted that cultivating almond and fruit trees aligned with the region’s nature and offered added economic value.



He added the branch has committed to empowering agricultural cooperative associations and providing a supportive environment for their success and said he hopes the project will serve as a model for sustainable agricultural investment.



The project is expected to create job opportunities, enhance the quality of local agricultural products and generate economic returns that benefit the region’s residents.