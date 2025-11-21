RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s broiler chicken production jumped to 1.3 million tons during the year 2024, an increase of 12.9 percent, compared with the year 2023, according to the results of the 2024 livestock statistics, released on Thursday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The Riyadh region ranked first with a total of 359,700 tons, followed by the Hail region with 295,000 tons, and the Qassim region with 200,000 tons.

The results also showed that table egg production exceeded 8.4 billion eggs, an increase of 6.4 percent over the year 2023. The Riyadh region topped the list with around 3.2 billion eggs, followed by the Makkah region with 1.5 billion eggs, and the Eastern Province with some 1.1 billion eggs.

In specialized dairy projects, raw milk production reached about 2.7 billion liters in 2024, down 3.5 percent from 2023. The Riyadh region led with 1.6 billion liters, followed by the Eastern Province with 1.1 billion liters. The number of dairy cows in these projects reached around 233,000.

The data further indicated that the number of sheep in the Kingdom exceeded 22 million in 2024, a slight increase of 0.25 percent compared with 2023. The number of goats reached about 7.3 million, marking one percent decrease, while the number of camels rose to more than 2.24 million, an increase of one percent with the Riyadh region accounting for 29.4 percent of the total.

The statistics also showed that the value of livestock project loans exceeded SR2 billion in 2024. Layer chicken projects accounted for the largest share at 31 percent of total loans, followed by broiler chicken projects at 22 percent.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).