RIYADH — Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Alfadley inaugurated on Monday two major projects in Riyadh Region: a state-of-the-art poultry production and processing plant in Al-Majma’ah governorate and an advanced feed production plant in Shaqra governorate.

The projects aim to enhance food security, increase operational efficiency, and support local communities by creating job opportunities and advancing sustainable development in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Speaking at the ceremony, Assistant Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Dr. Ali Al-Shaikhi said that the two projects will significantly enhance quality, reduce production costs, and improve operational efficiency through the adoption of the latest global technologies. He noted that this will help strengthen competitiveness among poultry companies and accelerate the sector’s overall growth.

The poultry sector in the Kingdom continues to witness rapid growth, driven by government support, investor incentives, and the National Agricultural Strategy. These measures have contributed to improving production efficiency and reinforcing the sector’s role in achieving national food security.

