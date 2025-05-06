Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, approved a total of N787.14 billion and $651.7 million for a wide range of infrastructure and ecological projects across Nigeria, including major road constructions, dam rehabilitations, and irrigation schemes – all aimed at boosting connectivity, food production, and economic resilience.

The approvals followed a marathon cabinet session presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Minister of Works Dave Umahi told journalists that the Council approved revisions and fresh contracts for major road projects spanning 13 states, including key corridors inherited from the previous administration.

Among them is the rescoping of the Akure-Eta-Ogbese-Iju-Ekiti border to Ikere-Ado-Ekiti dual carriageway, now revised to ₦19.4 billion for 15km of the 18.4km stretch.

Similarly, a long-delayed 375km Sokoto-Zamfara-Katsina-Kaduna highway will now focus on an 82.4km segment with six new bridges—retained within the original ₦105 billion budget.

In Borno State, the 105km Maiduguri-Monguno road has been segmented, with the first 30km awarded for ₦21 billion. Additional contracts include:

Abakaliki-Afikpo Flyover, Ebonyi State – ₦25 billion; Ikoga and Atan-Alapoti-Ado-Odo Roads, Ogun State – ₦37.05 billion; Enugu-Onitsha Dual Carriageway (Tax Credit, MTN) – ₦150 billion for 77km and Benin-Shagamu-Ore Road (96km segment) – ₦187 billion.

Umahi also announced a $651.7 million funding package from the China Exim Bank for the 50km 7th Axial Road, a key transport corridor linking the Lekki Deep Seaport and Dangote’s industrial complex.

“The road includes five kilometers of bridgework and will serve as a major evacuation route for cargo, reducing pressure on Apapa Port,” he said.

Progress on the high-profile Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was also highlighted. Umahi said over 70 percent of Section One is complete, with 30km set for commissioning. In Section Two, 10km is nearly finished. A separate 10km of the Sokoto-Badagry corridor is targeted for delivery by May 25.

The minister added that recent reviews by international lenders, including Dutch Bank and the Development Bank of Southern Africa, validated the integrity of the procurement process. “They even said the project was undervalued,” he said.

In a separate briefing, Dr Emanso Umobong, Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Affairs Office, announced critical interventions in water and agricultural infrastructure. FEC approved the rehabilitation and expansion of: Tiga Dam, Kano – ₦11.83 billion; Shalagua Gorge Dam – ₦7.47 billion and Kafinciri Irrigation Scheme – ₦7.4 billion

“These projects are integral to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises food security, rural prosperity, and climate resilience,” she said.

Umobong explained that the dams and irrigation works would benefit over 30,000 farming households and more than 50,000 acres of land, enabling up to three farming cycles annually and generating over 300,000 jobs.

She also confirmed ecological interventions, including erosion control, watershed restoration, and flood prevention across 16 local government areas in Kano.

In Maiduguri, the Council approved emergency works on Alau Dam, which caused serious flooding in 2023. “This will avert future disasters and ensure better water management in Borno State,” Umobong added.